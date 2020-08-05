Sections
News

PPRO announces 85% in transaction volume

Wednesday 5 August 2020 13:57 CET | News

PPRO, a payments platform-as-a-service, has reported an 85% increase in transaction volume from 2019, highlighting the opportunities for cross-border ecommerce amidst the pandemic.

The company also announced the closing of a USD 50 million financing round led by Sprints Capital with participation from existing investors Citi Ventures and HPE Growth. Financial Technology Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor and Noerr as legal advisor to PPRO in this transaction. PPRO will use the funds to scale the organisation and accelerate strategic growth plans for its global platform.

PPRO has already grown the size of its team by 25% since the beginning of 2020, the majority of these new hires being positioned to strengthen PPRO’s three product development centres in Germany, Singapore, and Brazil.



Keywords: PPRO, pandemic, COVID-19, coronavirus, Sprints, Citi, payments, platform-as-a-service, transaction, cross-border ecommerce, ecommerce, HPE Growth, Financial Technology Partners, Noerr, Germany, Singapore, Brazil
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
