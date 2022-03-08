PPRO acquires Alpha Fintech to augment its payments infrastructure

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. PPRO officials stated that the acquisition of Alpha strengthens their position as both a global payments technology company and partner to PSPs, banks, and fintechs.
Alpha provides an omnichannel payment platform for banks, payment service providers, and other fintechs, including New Zealand-based BNZ and Southeast Asia’s super app Grab. An enabler of growth, in addition to merchant management and payment processing, the company’s cloud-based platform allows the seamless orchestration of value-added payment services, including risk management, fraud prevention, data analytics, and more.
Alpha’s paytech experts will join PPRO’s global team, furthering their mission to become an important partner for global payments. PPRO’s officials also stated that cross-border payments are evolving faster. Together with Alpha, they provide the core infrastructure that organisations will need to build out and expand their payment platform.
