|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PPRO acquires Alpha Fintech to augment its payments infrastructure

Tuesday 8 March 2022 15:00 CET | News

ayments provider PPRO has announced it bought paytech company Alpha Fintech to expand its offering and presence across APAC.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. PPRO officials stated that the acquisition of Alpha strengthens their position as both a global payments technology company and partner to PSPs, banks, and fintechs.

Alpha provides an omnichannel payment platform for banks, payment service providers, and other fintechs, including New Zealand-based BNZ and Southeast Asia’s super app Grab. An enabler of growth, in addition to merchant management and payment processing, the company’s cloud-based platform allows the seamless orchestration of value-added payment services, including risk management, fraud prevention, data analytics, and more.

Alpha’s paytech experts will join PPRO’s global team, furthering their mission to become an important partner for global payments. PPRO’s officials also stated that cross-border payments are evolving faster. Together with Alpha, they provide the core infrastructure that organisations will need to build out and expand their payment platform.

For more information about PPRO, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PPRO, acquisition, payments infrastructure, fintech, PSP, SaaS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like