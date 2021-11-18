Pomelo Pay raises USD 10 million

The investment will allow the company to expand its presence across global markets including Europe and Asia, starting with plans to double their workforce in the UK, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Philippines.
Launched in 2018 in UK and Singapore, Pomelo allows merchants to digitise their payment infrastructure and take payments from anyone, in any location (physical or digital), at near zero costs.
The company provides an integration with over 30 payment networks globally. Its payments platform is also used by banks and non-banking financial institutions for augmented acquiring experience, enabling them to offer a suite of payment acceptance solutions to their end customers.
