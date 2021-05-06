|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Pomelo Pay, Mastercard partner to issue payment cards and make direct payment settlements

Thursday 6 May 2021 14:48 CET | News

UK-based digital payments startup Pomelo Pay has partnered with Mastercard to issue payment cards and make direct payment settlements.

As a principal issuing member, Pomelo Pay will be able to issue payment cards directly to its SME customer base and make direct payment settlements with Mastercard on behalf of its merchants, aiming to help its customers reduce the friction in the payments journey and enable its merchants to get access to their working capital faster.

According to the press release, Pomelo Pay allows businesses to take payments from anyone, in any location without the need for hardware. Its approach enables businesses across a multitude of sectors, including construction and trades, food and drink, as well as travel and hospitality, to adapt to changing circumstances.

The partnership with Mastercard builds on other recent developments for Pomelo Pay after it was awarded its e-money license by the Financial Conduct Authority in November 2020 and achieved its PCI Compliance Level 1.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Pomelo Pay, Mastercard, SMEs, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like