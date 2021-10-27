|
PlayUp taps into Paysafe's payment solutions

Wednesday 27 October 2021 15:05 CET | News

Australia-based PlayUp has partnered with Paysafe to support its offering in regulated gaming and sports betting markets.

PlayUp, which has launched betting products in New Jersey and Colorado, will now benefit from Paysafe’s payment offering. Paysafe reinforces PlayUp’s banking process putting an emphasis on the customer and allowing players in the Colorado and New Jersey to benefit from flexible payment options.

The sportsbook will further benefit from an augmented acquisition programme supported by Income Access developed by Paysafe. PlayUp company officials stressed the importance to work with large suppliers as the company is looking to expand in new markets.


Keywords: Paysafe, partnership, gambling, online payments, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
