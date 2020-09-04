Sections
News

Plaid Exchange enhances its features for online transactions

Friday 4 September 2020 15:16 CET | News

US-based financial services company Plaid has announced enhancing its Plaid Exchange platform, with instant account activity.

 

Plaid Exchange is an open finance infrastructure with the necessary tools for financial institutions to bring scalable API-led data access, control and transparency to market in approximately 12 weeks. 

The instant account activity feature that gives users on the exchange the ability to send transactions to authorized developers within seconds of a user's activity. With this new feature users get the most consistent and up-to-date financial information on their account, which is especially important to hourly workers with varying incomes or inconsistent pay hours due to the pandemic.



More: Link


