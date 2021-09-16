|
Pinnacle selects CashtoCode for instant sports and esports betting payments

Thursday 16 September 2021 15:09 CET | News

Gambling company Pinnacle has partnered with payments service provider CashtoCode to help boost payment conversions in international markets.

With a global mobile-first user base, Pinnacle will benefit from a payments partner that understood the complex payment regulations in key international markets, and that can deliver secure, reliable, and instant online payments for all its players. 

eVoucher by CashtoCode offers instant deposits via a code, similar to an ecommerce gift voucher. It can be bought online from several international platforms and redeemed at a number of igaming operators (now including Pinnacle). For operators, it is a new deposit option that allows them to go live in multiple regions. Existing CashtoCode partners can also enable CashtoCode eVoucher via their existing integration.

Keywords: online payments, regulation, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
