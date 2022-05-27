Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PingPong Payments partners with BNP Paribas to boost acquiring service capabilities

Friday 27 May 2022 14:49 CET | News

End-to-end payment solution for global cross-border businesses, PingPong Payments, has agreed to acquire services from one of the biggest European banks, BNP Paribas, as part of their strategic partnership.

PingPong will become the first cross-border payments company to support EU’s Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) market, adding to their suite of innovative payment solutions. By establishing a more comprehensive partnership with BNP Paribas, the fintech Unicorn will be integrated into the mainstream European financial system, providing extended access to a wide variety of local payment methods, while helping merchants with acquiring needs in the EU to quickly expand to a local market.

Merchants can access PingPong’s platform either directly or through integrated APIs and can use it process payments to vetted suppliers, collect, and convert payments at lower costs, or increase transparency through its closed-loop payments ecosystem. 

Currently, PingPong Payments supports online card payments from top five card brands worldwide (including Visa, Mastercard, and AmEx), as well as local payment methods like e-wallets, BNPL solutions, and online banking transfers.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, e-wallet, local payment method, BNPL, payment processing, fintech, Unicorn, API, cross-border payments, cross-border logistics, direct to consumer
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: BNP Paribas, PingPong Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

BNP Paribas

|

PingPong Payments

|
Discover all the Company news on BNP Paribas and other articles related to BNP Paribas in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like