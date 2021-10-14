Pine Labs forays in online payments space with the launch of Plural

Plural is expected to augment the payments gateway space and make the offline-to-online transition seamless for Pine Labs’ merchant base and other online businesses looking to tie-up with a company with a good track record in the payments ecosystem.
The products announced under the Plural brand include: Plural Gateway, Plural Checkout, and Plural Console. Plural Gateway is a customisable payment gateway that allows payment acceptance via 100+ modes of payment, which is also equipped to process Buy Now, Pay Later transactions. Plural Checkout is a Mobile SDK intended to boost payment gateway performance for Android and iOS users. Plural Console is a Payment Orchestration Platform that offers a single tech framework to trigger transactions via multiple payment gateways
