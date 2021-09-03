|
PhonePe launches Pulse

Friday 3 September 2021 12:54 CET | News

PhonePe has launched a digital payments market insight platform called Pulse, which will provide researchers, business developers, regulators and journalists access to pin-code-level transaction data across India.

Pulse will present the nearly 22 billion transactions PhonePe has processed over the past five years in different, searchable formats. The data will be anonymised to protect users’ privacy and the database will be updated every financial quarter.

The new website offers a range of granular data interfaces, including how many transactions in a particular area were made between users, to merchants, or to pay utility bills. It will also offer reports that capture underlying trends.

Pulse will also be available to business developers through application programming interfaces (APIs) to help them track trends and examine specific use cases.


Keywords: PhonePe, data, digital payments, product launch
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
