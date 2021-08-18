PhonePe concludes USD 700 mln fundraise round

Walmart led the new funding tranche with USD 281.5 million, whereas Tencent contributed with USD 50 million, and Tiger Global put in USD 16.5 million, PhonePe's regulatory filings in Singapore reveal. This marks the first fundraise for the Indian company in 2021.
Following the fresh investment tranche, PhonePe has pocketed over USD 1.6 billion in total funding. Tencent and Tiger Global are new investors in the digital payments major. The two companies, along with Google, Facebook, General Atlantic, and Google were in talks to back PhonePe at a valuation of USD 10 billion in early 2019. However, the discussions at the said valuation didn't move forward.
According to Fintrackr's estimates, PhonePe has been valued at up to USD 5.7 billion in the new tranche. PhonePe had raised USD 350 million from the three investors in an equivalent ratio in December 2020. Following this, Walmart now owns 10.30%, while Tencent holds a 1.80% stake in the company. Meanwhile, Flipkart is the largest stakeholder in PhonePe with 87.30%.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions