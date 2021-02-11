Pelican, SWIFT partner to low value cross-border payments service

The new service will enable banks to provide cross-border payments for consumers and SMEs and is expected to be ready by end of March 2021. The costs and processing times will be known upfront, and the real-time status will be available to both originator and beneficiary banks.
Pelican is enabling SWIFT low value payments through the SWIFT gpi using Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing techniques. Pelican performs validation and payment data enrichment to boost straight-through processing at both sending and receiving banks and to facilitate processing within a prescribed service level agreement. Payment data enrichment ensures that the correct BIC, IBAN validation, and enrichment, as well as other bank codes, are provided so that there is no human intervention required. This facilitates fully automated end-to-end straight-through processing and enables timely execution of international payments.
According to the press release, Pelican’s plug-in solution can be deployed as a part of the Pelican payment processing or as a stand-alone solution with other payment systems. Pelican allows banks to either access its solution in the cloud or deploy it on their premises, based on the bank’s existing payment architecture.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions