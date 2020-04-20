Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PCI Pal updates payment services for businesses with home and remote workers

Monday 20 April 2020 05:25 CET | News

PCI Pal, a global provider of payment solutions, has launched a rapid deployment version of its payment services.

PCI Pal Rapid Remote delivers PCI compliant payment services assist organisations to continue handling customer payments in a secure and compliant way even when working remotely or from home with minimal notice, according to the official press release.

With many contact centre agents, and other back-office staff who take payments, now working from home during these unprecedented times, Rapid Remote gives organisations the ability to handle payments, while also complying with PCI DSS rules.

With all PCI Pal services delivered from its globally available cloud environment, Rapid Remote offers deployment within 48 hours, and provides a solution for businesses with home-based workers who do not have access to secure payment solutions either through their existing remote telephony connectivity (including traditional PBX, and VoIP platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business), or where using mobile phones or landline telephones.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, PCI compliant, PCI Pal, Rapid Remote, product update, US, mobile phones
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like