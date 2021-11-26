|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayU certified by Mastercard and Visa as token requester and service provider

Friday 26 November 2021 15:09 CET | News

Netherlands-headquartered e-wallet platform PayU has announced it was fully certified by Visa and Mastercard as a token provider and requester.

Following the certification, PayU can officially act as a token requester on behalf of its merchants, which opens a new territory of opportunities for both merchants and customers using PayU. As a token service provider, the fintech can now issue, operate, and manage payment tokens, offering a frictionless experience for its clients.

Powered by Wibmo, the PayU Token Hub was created as a plug-n-play solution to ensure device tokenization using a single integration point, including over 3.5 million merchants and 65 Wibmo certified issuers. 

PayU is looking to soon expand its service to store and create tokens across various popular payment models like contactless device payments, UPI, and net banking.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, payment processing, tokenization, Token, Mastercard, Visa, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like