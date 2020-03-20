Sections
PayU Assist reduces merchant queries by 70 percent

Friday 20 March 2020

PayU Assist – an automated customer service – has achieved a 70% reduction in weekly merchant queries and a 95% reduction in retail buyer queries. 

The app is an automated self-service feature which reduced merchant queries from an average of 2.300 per week to 650 per week. The average resolution time for queries has lowered from 25 hours in September 2019, when the service was launched, to two hours in December 2019. Furthermore, merchants have access to support and can solve queries on their own.

Earlier in 2020, PayU has also announced that it is in the process of acquiring a controlling stake in PaySense, an India-based digital credit platform, for an equity valuation of USD 185 million.

More:


Keywords: PayU, PayU Assist, customer service, retail, merchant
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
