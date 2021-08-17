|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayU and Red Dot Payment receive Visa and Mastercard acquiring licenses for SE Asia

Tuesday 17 August 2021 13:37 CET | News

Netherlands-based payments operator PayU has announced that its controlled company Red Dot Payment, a South East Asia focused online PSP, has received direct acquiring licences and connectivity to Visa and Mastercard. 

The expansion of PayU’s offering in South East Asia with Red Dot Payment’s direct credit card acquiring license opens up new opportunities for merchants to offer card payments and process payments locally. New capabilities will be available to both domestic merchants expanding across borders and international merchants integrated with the PayU Hub, PayU’s global platform to process cross-border payments.

According to the press release, a direct connection to Visa and Mastercard will make it easier for merchants expanding their presence in South East Asia to process higher volumes of payments in currencies such as USD, SGD, JPY, and EUR. In addition, they will also benefit from improved authorisation and acceptance rates. As the connection is made via a single API integration (PayU Hub), more data insights will be available for merchants to optimise processes and support further revenue streams. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Visa, Mastercard, Acquirer, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: South East Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like