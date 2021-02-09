Paytm announces the expansion of its Rent Payments feature

According to Mint, thanks to the solution, tenants are enabled to transfer their monthly rent instantly to the bank account of their landlords, through their credit cards. Paytm has also launched a cashback of up to EUR 11,34 on such transactions. Additionally, by earning cashback on every transaction, users can accumulate credit card points.
To initiate the transaction, the user needs to select 'Rent Payment' from the 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section on the Paytm Home Screen. This way, users can transfer money directly from the credit card to the landlord's bank account.
Furthermore, Paytm offers the flexibility to make rent payments through other payment modes such as UPI, Debit Card, and Net Banking. Through the dashboard, users can track all rent payments, set reminders about payment due dates, and send instant payment confirmation to landlords. Besides, the user only needs to enter the landlord's bank account details and nothing more, Mint reported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions