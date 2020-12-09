|
Paysera offers its consumers access to Apple Pay

Wednesday 9 December 2020 14:03 CET | News

Paysera has announced it brings its customers Apple Pay, a safe, secure, and private way to pay.

This aims to help customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash. It also uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction. As such, customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with face ID, touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

In addition, Apple Pay can also be used on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. It can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch. 


