Paysend, Mastercard partner to boost global reach and customer base

Thursday 4 March 2021 15:34 CET | News

Global fintech Paysend has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard, starting in the UK and EEA, to boost Paysend’s global reach and enhance both companies’ customer base.

The new partnership with Mastercard aims to boost the potential of the new Paysend Global Account, combining its Global Transfer solution with account and product services, in order to increase Paysend’s market reach worldwide. Furthermore, the partnership with Mastercard will support Paysend’s global approach by offering a platform for strategic expansion, therefore increasing the capacity for inter-regional transactions.

Paysend enables cross-border transfers, card processing, and merchant acquiring as well as local payments. The company has its own global network of banks, international and local payment systems, and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard, and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.


More: Link


Keywords: Paysend, Mastercard, partnership, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
