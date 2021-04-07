Paysafecash enables online cash donations to Verein Kinderhilfswerk

According to the press release, to make contributing as easy as possible for donors, Verein Kinderhilfswerk has partnered with payments platform Paysafe to provide a cash payment option for online donations using Paysafecash.
Verein Kinderhilfswerk supports children and young people throughout Austria who have difficulties in the areas of mental health and emotional and social development. Socially disadvantaged children and their families are supported through counselling, therapy, diagnostics, prevention, and experiential education projects. Since 1999, Verein Kinderhilfswerk has helped many children and young people to improve their prospects for the future.
Not-for-profit organisations are heavily dependent on the funds they receive, and donors being able to make payments using their preferred method plays a key role in this. Consequently, Paysafecash caters specifically to people who prefer to use cash in their everyday lives and do not want to share personal data such as account or credit card information online.
Furthermore, donations with Paysafecash take a few simple steps:
Go to www.kinderhilfswerk.at and select the Paysafecash option under ‘Donate’.
Fill out the online donation form, after which you will receive a barcode (text message, email or via the wallet in the Paysafecash app).
Use the search function to find the nearest of close to 5,000 participating retailers for payment.
The barcode is scanned in store and the donation is paid in cash.
