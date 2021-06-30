|
News

Paysafe to enable online cash payments on Microsoft Store on Xbox

Wednesday 30 June 2021 13:18 CET | News

Paysafe has further extended its relationship with Microsoft, and is now enabling online cash transactions on Microsoft Store on Xbox through paysafecard.

According to the press release, thanks to the initiative, paysafecard is now available on Xbox consoles for millions of customers in 22 European countries. paysafecard, available in 50 countries through a distribution network of more than 650,000 points of sale, enables consumers to use cash to shop for goods and services online. 

Using a 16-digit code, payment transactions are completed simply and securely. Besides, via an online paysafecard account, consumers also have the option to combine credit balances. Sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details are not required.

Furthermore, the integration of paysafecard as a payment option on Xbox follows the initial addition of the payment solution on Microsoft Store on Xbox, which was launched in December 2020. The extended service is now available in the following 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. 

Overall, the launch is the latest development in an ongoing and multi-faceted collaboration between the two companies which most recently saw Paysafe leveraging Microsoft Azure’s open and flexible cloud computing platform and tools for its US-based payment processing services. 


