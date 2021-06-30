Paysafe to enable online cash payments on Microsoft Store on Xbox

According to the press release, thanks to the initiative, paysafecard is now available on Xbox consoles for millions of customers in 22 European countries. paysafecard, available in 50 countries through a distribution network of more than 650,000 points of sale, enables consumers to use cash to shop for goods and services online.
Using a 16-digit code, payment transactions are completed simply and securely. Besides, via an online paysafecard account, consumers also have the option to combine credit balances. Sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details are not required.
Furthermore, the integration of paysafecard as a payment option on Xbox follows the initial addition of the payment solution on Microsoft Store on Xbox, which was launched in December 2020. The extended service is now available in the following 22 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.
Overall, the launch is the latest development in an ongoing and multi-faceted collaboration between the two companies which most recently saw Paysafe leveraging Microsoft Azure’s open and flexible cloud computing platform and tools for its US-based payment processing services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions