Paysafe partners with Smart Property Systems in North America

According to the press release, the Smart Property Systems platform will embed Paysafe’s credit and debit card, ACH, and e-cash payment solutions to enable North American property managers to offer tenants improved digital transactions for their rent payments.
The Smart Property Systems solution supports the complete rental cycle for residential, commercial, mini storage, mobile home parks, and condominium and housing associations, with automated rental accounting, and online rental collection payments being integral components.
Moreover, the integration with Paysafe, scheduled to complete in Q3 2021, will allow property manager subscribers to the solution to streamline tenants’ monthly and ad hoc rent, storage, HOA fees, and other payments via credit and debit cards, as well as ACH and the Paysafecash e-cash solution. All transactions will be processed using Paysafe’s payment gateway.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
