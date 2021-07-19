|
Paysafe partners with Smart Property Systems in North America

Monday 19 July 2021 14:33 CET | News

Paysafe has announced a new independent software vendor (ISV) partnership with Smart Property Systems, a SaaS provider for property management.

According to the press release, the Smart Property Systems platform will embed Paysafe’s credit and debit card, ACH, and e-cash payment solutions to enable North American property managers to offer tenants improved digital transactions for their rent payments.

The Smart Property Systems solution supports the complete rental cycle for residential, commercial, mini storage, mobile home parks, and condominium and housing associations, with automated rental accounting, and online rental collection payments being integral components. 

Moreover, the integration with Paysafe, scheduled to complete in Q3 2021, will allow property manager subscribers to the solution to streamline tenants’ monthly and ad hoc rent, storage, HOA fees, and other payments via credit and debit cards, as well as ACH and the Paysafecash e-cash solution. All transactions will be processed using Paysafe’s payment gateway.


