Paysafe offers real-time customer payouts for merchants with Visa

The new integration allows merchants to access the Visa Direct service through Paysafe’s single point of connection, to enable push payments to eligible Visa cards for domestic payouts, and to eligible Visa cards and accounts for cross-border payments.
Paysafe’s officials stated that in some of the sectors they operate in, such as cryptocurrency or iGaming, speed of settlement is central to business success due to the rate at which the industry is moving. It is in these specialised industries that an effective approach to payments can provide a competitive advantage, and steps such as this may to help to propel the more emerging industries into the mainstream.
Paysafe is a specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics, and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.
