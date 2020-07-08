Sections
News

Paysafe, NeoPollard expand partnership into the lottery market

Wednesday 8 July 2020 12:34 CET | News

Payments platform Paysafe has expanded its partnership with NeoPollard Interactive (NPi), the provider of the iLottery programmes in North America. 

Through this partnership, NPi’s tech leverages Paysafe’s proprietary payment gateway to power the iLottery services offered by the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paysafe and NeoPollard Interactive first partnered in the US market in 2014 for a comprehensive 360° iLottery and payments solution. 

The North Carolina Education Lottery partnered with NPi to successfully convert its previous digital offerings to a fully integrated omnichannel digital engagement solution. This technology solution includes Pollard Banknote’s playON player engagement platform, a full-featured mobile application, and NPi’s NeoSphere player account management system, which leverages best-in-breed payment technology from Paysafe. 

As such, players can use their North Carolina Education Lottery account to purchase tickets online for Powerball, Mega Millions, Carolina Cash 5, and Lucky for Life. The rapid connectivity of Paysafe’s payment gateway technology ensures that players can securely fund their iLottery accounts and withdraw winnings (up to a certain limit) using a wide variety of different payment methods.


Keywords: Paysafe, NeoPollard Interactive, partnership, North America, lottery market, account management, payment gateway, payments solution, omnichannel, mobile application, withdrawal, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
