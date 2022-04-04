Paysafe intensifies Canadian iGaming presence with Ontario market launch

Paysafe has strengthened its presence in Canada by extending its multi-state US payment partnerships with a range of operators into the Ontarian market, which is expected to generate gross revenues of USD 1.4 billion by 2026, according to Vixio. Among others, these partners include PointsBet and ScoreBet.
Through a single, streamlined integration with Paysafe, these online sports-betting and casino brands enable players’ deposits by credit and debit card, with all transactions processed by Paysafe’s payment gateway. The gaming brands’ connectivity to Paysafe will also allow them to offer players the full suite of the company’s alternative payment methods, including its eCash solutions.
Company officials stated that the launch of the new, expanded Ontarian iGaming market marks a milestone for the North American industry and their global company, which has its origins in Canada. Ontario will likely rival the US state iGaming jurisdictions when it reaches maturity, and they look forward to facilitating payments for operators and their Ontarian customers to help the market grow to its full potential.
