News

Paysafe, IntelliPay expand partnership to offer online cash payments

Tuesday 8 June 2021 15:18 CET | News

US-based payments platform Paysafe has announced it expands US partnership with IntelliPay to offer online cash payments.

As an addition to PaysafecashTM to the IntelliPayTM cloud-based payments platform, the facility will promote financial inclusion across multiple US industries, serving the underbanked and unbanked

Cloud-based payments platform IntelliPay, which already leverages Paysafe’s payment processing services, will now add the Paysafecash online cash solution as an alternative payment method to its platform, further promoting financial inclusion by giving consumers without bank accounts the opportunity to pay for bills online.

According to the press release, the addition of Paysafecash to the IntelliPay end-to-end payments platform will help customers address their payment needs in a way that is safe, convenient and has no potential for chargebacks. After generating an online barcode, which can either be stored digitally or printed, and finding a nearby Paysafecash payment location such as a convenience store, pharmacy, or dollar store, consumers then need only visit that location to complete the payment with cash. 


