Paysafe, Gala Technology partnership introduces multi-channel payment solution

Payments platform Paysafe has announced its partnership with UK-based payment solution provider Gala Technology.
The partnership supports Paysafe in providing its merchants with the ability to process PCI DSS compliant payment transactions across several channels, including telephone, email, SMS, and social media platforms.
Furthermore, Gala Technology’s payment solution SOTpay enables cardholders to complete remote transactions, while remaining in control of their sensitive card information on their personal device.
Paysafe, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact in a streamlined manner, has over 20 years of online payment experience. Its services are delivered through an integrated platform, and Paysafe supports 200 payment types in over 40 currencies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions