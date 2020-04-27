Sections
News

Paysafe, Gala Technology partnership introduces multi-channel payment solution

Monday 27 April 2020 14:49 CET | News

Payments platform Paysafe has announced its partnership with UK-based payment solution provider Gala Technology

The partnership supports Paysafe in providing its merchants with the ability to process PCI DSS compliant payment transactions across several channels, including telephone, email, SMS, and social media platforms. 

Furthermore, Gala Technology’s payment solution SOTpay enables cardholders to complete remote transactions, while remaining in control of their sensitive card information on their personal device.

Paysafe, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact in a streamlined manner, has over 20 years of online payment experience. Its services are delivered through an integrated platform, and Paysafe supports 200 payment types in over 40 currencies.



