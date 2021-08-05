|
Paysafe and ARC partner to deliver payments solution for airlines

Thursday 5 August 2021 14:40 CET | News

US-based specialised payments platform Paysafe has announced a partnership with settlement service for airline transactions ARC.

The arrangement sees Paysafe offer ARC’s airlines a payments acquiring solution that gives them financial flexibility by innovating on the traditional approach of tying-up the airlines’ liquidity with their banks to cover risk, which has proven increasingly challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.

As ARC’s network of over 200 airlines navigate the post-pandemic return of air travel, Paysafe’s ‘safeguarding’ acquiring model provides them with an alternative to holdbacks that improves airline liquidity and reduces their overall costs. Paysafe’s solution will see airline ticket payments held by a third-party financial institution before releasing them to the airline according to pre-agreed terms.


