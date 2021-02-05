|
PayPal to shut down domestic payments in India

PayPal has decided to wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 2020, according to Reuters.

US-based PayPal will focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay India-based merchants using the service. PayPal will look towards enabling more international sales for India-based businesses and will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from 1 April 2020.

PayPal was a payments options on many Indian online apps such as travel and ticketing service MakeMy Trip, online film booking app BookMyShow, and food delivery app Swiggy.


