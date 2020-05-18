PayPal sees a rise in 'silver tech' as older generations test digital payments

The company has seen an older audience flock to digital payments as cash is seen as a germ risk and people across the US stay at home to avoid spreading Covid-19. People over 50 were the company’s fastest growing segment from March to April 2020, according to PayPal. The demographic shift happened as many were forced to experiment with online shopping, or looked to pay friends or family members. The boost in payment volume was also thanks to the larger purchase sizes by that demographic, according to PayPal officials.
The demographic shift was across PayPal broadly — which includes PayPal Checkout and the company’s peer-to-peer payment app, Venmo. PayPal did not break out the growth in PayPal vs. Venmo with the older generation. But PayPal Checkout is much larger than Venmo, and exists on 80% of the top 500 online retail sites, according to MoffettNathanson.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions