PayPal rolls out instalment payments programme in France

According to PaymentsSource, the programme is displayed on the PayPal app as ‘Paiement en 4X’ (translated as 4X Payment), and allows approved customers to split their purchases into four equal instalments over three months, nearly anywhere PayPal is offered in France. Besides, the credit is offered for a 2.1% of the amount of the transaction fee – payed by the customer, and early repayments are allowed with no penalty.
Additionally, if the customer does not receive the order or if it does not arrive as described on the website, he can use PayPal’s purchase protection programme.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions