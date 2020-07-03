Sections
News

PayPal rolls out instalment payments programme in France

Friday 3 July 2020 15:20 CET | News

PayPal has launched an online instalment payments programme to help France-based SMEs during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to PaymentsSource, the programme is displayed on the PayPal app as ‘Paiement en 4X’ (translated as 4X Payment), and allows approved customers to split their purchases into four equal instalments over three months, nearly anywhere PayPal is offered in France. Besides, the credit is offered for a 2.1% of the amount of the transaction fee – payed by the customer, and early repayments are allowed with no penalty. 

Additionally, if the customer does not receive the order or if it does not arrive as described on the website, he can use PayPal’s purchase protection programme.

Furthermore, in order to benefit from the instalment offering, consumers have to own a PayPal account with a valid bank card linked to it. The product is available only online and requires a customer to check if both the merchant and the particular purchase are eligible, PaymentsSource reported.

More: Link


