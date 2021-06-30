|
PayPal launches payments acceptance solution PayPal Zettle

Thursday 1 July 2021 14:40 CET | News

PayPal has announced the launch of PayPal Zettle, a solution aimed enabling small businesses to accept payments across in-person and online channels.

Businesses using PayPal Zettle can offer their customers increased payment options, including credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo QR codes, popular e-wallets, and access to PayPal’s business lending solutions. Furthermore, the solution also allows businesses to manage sales, inventory, reporting, and payments across channels in one place.

Users can access PayPal’s suite of payment and commerce solutions, including invoicing and its Business Debit Mastercard. PayPal has also informed that its partner network includes companies such as BigCommerce, Lightspeed, QuickBooks Online, and SalesVu.


