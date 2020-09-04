Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayPal launches iZettle Food and Drink to support UK hospitality businesses

Friday 4 September 2020 11:32 CET | News

PayPal has launched iZettle Food & Drink, a simplified point-of-sale (POS) solution designed to support hospitality businesses.

According to the press release, iZettle Food & Drink offers an intuitive product library, a smooth checkout process, customised layouts, and fast onboarding of staff. The solution aims to support businesses such as cafes, pubs, and restaurants who are trading post-lockdown. 

Therefore, iZettle Food & Drink helps hospitality businesses implement the necessary operations to reopen and succeed despite COVID-19 restrictions. Features include:

  • Remote Payments: allows merchants to charge customers by sending a payment link via SMS, Whatsapp, email, or via social media, meaning customers no longer need to be physically present at the time of transaction;
  • Bulk Product Actions: enables merchants to perform bulk product and helps them to amend the tax rate of food and non-alcoholic beverages in line with the temporary VAT cut which is set to be increased again in January 2020, as well as making products available to sell on the POS;
  • Integrated delivery: will enable merchants to manage all orders in a single place – from sit-in dining, to takeaways via delivery services – directly from the iZettle Food & Drink app. 
Overall, iZettle Food & Drink helps enable merchants to accept contactless payments quickly by connecting with the iZettle Reader. Furthermore, the product will also launch with a special offer, making it available for free for the first three months for merchants that sign-up by 30 September 2020. After that, merchants will be charged GBP 29 per month per iOS device. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayPal, iZettle Food & Drink, point-of-sale, POS, hospitality businesses, checkout, COVID-19, Remote Payments, merchants, Bulk Product Actions, integrated delivery, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like