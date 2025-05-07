PayPal and dLocal extend payment access in emerging markets

The move aims to support international businesses looking for local payment acceptance without the need to establish on-the-ground operations.
The integration applies to PayPal’s Enterprise Payments platform, previously known as Braintree, which now allows its clients to accept domestic cards and a range of local payment methods in regions across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.
Under the extended partnership, dLocal will serve as the underlying infrastructure provider, enabling both B2B and B2C payment flows for PayPal's enterprise clients. This includes domestic transaction processing and support for alternative payment options, with dLocal acting as the intermediary for cross-border money movement.
Businesses already connected to PayPal’s platform will be able to use their existing integrations to process payments locally. This is expected to reduce technical overhead, as no additional development or complex onboarding is required for entering new markets.
Company officials from dLocal stated that the agreement is designed to simplify access to hard-to-reach countries and improve transaction approval rates by using local acquirers for payment processing. They added that businesses can manage both international and domestic payments through a single consolidated platform.
Representatives from PayPal noted that this development aligns with wider efforts to streamline global commerce, particularly in markets that have previously lacked sufficient infrastructure for cross-border transactions.
For more information about dLocal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database. The Database also includes more information about PayPal.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions