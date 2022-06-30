Payoneer augments cross-border B2B payments for Linnworks

This partnership enables retailers to make payments to suppliers within their Linnworks purchase orders while managing their accounts via Payoneer within the Linnworks management system. As a result, merchants can reduce cross-border fees and globalise their business while getting paid locally.
Payoneer’s officials stated that their partnership with Linnworks is a crucial step in their journey towards empowering every business with the tools to participate in the global digital economy. By integrating their solutions, sellers will reduce their costs while gaining opportunities to expand their business via new markets.
Linnworks’s representatives added that this new integration will facilitate Linnworks users to expand their marketplace operations across borders. With the help of Payoneer, businesses will be in full control of how they manage their funds and payments, in both domestic and foreign currency.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions