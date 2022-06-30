Subscribe
Payoneer augments cross-border B2B payments for Linnworks

Thursday 30 June 2022 13:46 CET | News

UK-based ecommerce technology company Linnworks has chosen Payoneer to provide merchants with more payment options, allowing them to expand.

This partnership enables retailers to make payments to suppliers within their Linnworks purchase orders while managing their accounts via Payoneer within the Linnworks management system. As a result, merchants can reduce cross-border fees and globalise their business while getting paid locally.

Payoneer’s officials stated that their partnership with Linnworks is a crucial step in their journey towards empowering every business with the tools to participate in the global digital economy. By integrating their solutions, sellers will reduce their costs while gaining opportunities to expand their business via new markets.

Linnworks’s representatives added that this new integration will facilitate Linnworks users to expand their marketplace operations across borders. With the help of Payoneer, businesses will be in full control of how they manage their funds and payments, in both domestic and foreign currency.


Keywords: cross-border payments, ecommerce, B2B payments, partnership, merchant
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Linnworks, Payoneer
Countries: United Kingdom
