|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payoneer announces agreement with eBay

Wednesday 5 May 2021 14:37 CET | News

Payoneer has announced that it is collaborating with eBay to enable sellers in select countries to get paid for their sales on eBay’s core marketplace.

eBay has teamed up with Payoneer as part of its mission to modernise its marketplace, removing complexities and creating a more streamlined payment experience for sellers around the world. With the help of Payoneer, eBay sellers will benefit from faster access to funds, greater flexibility managing multi-currency payments, and expanded reach by enabling sellers to list on multiple international eBay sites. 

In April 2021 Payoneer started to manage payouts for eBay sellers from Greater China as eBay expands its management of payments around the globe. eBay and Payoneer intend to expand the service to additional countries later in the year. 

For Payoneer, this agreement comes on the heels of its announcement that it will go public later this year through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company. The wave of digitisation that has accelerated during the pandemic has further highlighted the importance of seamless global commerce, as more buyers and sellers transact across borders.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, marketplace, Payoneer, payout
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like