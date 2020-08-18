Sections
News

Paymob, Holyo partner to facilitate payments for gamers in Egypt

Tuesday 18 August 2020 11:52 CET | News

Egypt-based digital payment company Paymob has partnered with Germany-based company Holyo to facilitate payments for gamers in Egypt.

According to IBS Intelligence, Paymob provides local means of payment to international merchants, while Holyo helps brands such as PlayStation, Xbox, or PUBG Mobile to monetise their products in places where credit cards aren’t widely used.

Moreover, during the partnership, Holyo will provide branded payments for the games and entertainment providers. Therefore, gamers will be enabled to purchase from international brands and subscribe to them, while using the local payment network in Egypt. The network includes 3 million Meeza cards, 16 million mobile wallets, and over 150,000 over the counter outlets covering all Egyptian governorates.

Overall, the collaboration between Paymob and Holyo allows millions of users in Egypt who do not have credit cards or have reservations using them online to benefit from premium features of mobile, console, and online gaming, IBS Intelligence stated. 

