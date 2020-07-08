Sections
News

Payments platform Oliver POS raises over USD 2.3 mln in seed funding

Wednesday 8 July 2020 14:13 CET | News

Canada-based digital payments startup Oliver POS has raised a USD 2.3 million seed round from European investors.

According to the press release, the company was founded in 2018 by Mathias Nielsen, after experiencing the limitations of POS solutions as a store owner. Oliver POS is already serving clients in over 70 countries and working in partnerships with global processors.

Moreover, the company plans to use the funds to further develop its technology and continue its expansion with new services and partnerships, as the coronavirus crisis has accelerated the need for retail digitalisation, while multichannel payments ‘are not only about convenience but survival’ for SMEs during these challenging times, the company’s officials stated.


