Paymentology launches cloud-based payments processing platform

Paymentology’s BangkingLive 2.0 solution, a dedicated cloud-based processing platform, uses backup cloud technology to allow the bank to continue to serve its customers round the clock and perform maintenance updates when needed silently in the background without interrupting customers.
This is done via the use of geo-location high availability round-robining cloud infrastructure. This dedicated platform feeds the bank with real-time data, at the point of purchase and provides detailed analysis on customer spend-behaviour. Deep spend data can then be utilised by the bank for customer profiling on risk, spending trends and suitability for additional financial products.
Paymentology deployed their BankingLive 2.0 solution to support Mox Bank, a startup digital bank set up in 2019 by Standard Chartered Bank and its partners HKT, PCCW and Trip.com, to help it achieve its target. Mox Bank reached over 100,000 customers in as little as 7 months becoming the second branchless bank to pass the 100,000 thresholds, thanks to the deployment of BankingLive 2.0 solution by Paymentology.
