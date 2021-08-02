|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Paymentology launches cloud-based payments processing platform

Monday 2 August 2021 14:41 CET | News

UK-based payments tech solution provider Paymentology has announced boosting cards and payments solutions infrastructure to the Middle East with its new product launch.

Paymentology’s BangkingLive 2.0 solution, a dedicated cloud-based processing platform, uses backup cloud technology to allow the bank to continue to serve its customers round the clock and perform maintenance updates when needed silently in the background without interrupting customers.

This is done via the use of geo-location high availability round-robining cloud infrastructure. This dedicated platform feeds the bank with real-time data, at the point of purchase and provides detailed analysis on customer spend-behaviour. Deep spend data can then be utilised by the bank for customer profiling on risk, spending trends and suitability for additional financial products.

Paymentology deployed their BankingLive 2.0 solution to support Mox Bank, a startup digital bank set up in 2019 by Standard Chartered Bank and its partners HKT, PCCW and Trip.com, to help it achieve its target. Mox Bank reached over 100,000 customers in as little as 7 months becoming the second branchless bank to pass the 100,000 thresholds, thanks to the deployment of BankingLive 2.0 solution by Paymentology.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, payments infrastructure, cloud services, Issuer
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like