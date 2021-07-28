|
Paymaya signs Iliad Solutions for payments testing

Wednesday 28 July 2021 12:22 CET | News

Philippines-based Paymaya, a mobile money and payments provider has chosen Iliad Solutions as its payments testing supplier.

Iliad Solution’s products and services help to minimise the risk when deploying new payments technology, reducing the costs associated with testing and improve the speed of launching new systems, as the press release says. 

Paymaya has licenced t3:Switch, Iliad Solution’s dynamic test platform, to assist in the testing of the interoperability of their solutions with global payment schemes. The solution orchestrates the process of payment testing and certification. Paymaya can now test transactions with international schemes - tests are fully automated and can run at up to 5000 transactions per second.  


