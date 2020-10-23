|
PayMaya introduces all-in-one digital payments device

Friday 23 October 2020

Philippines-based mobile payments platform PayMaya has introduced PayMaya One Lite, a pocket-sized device capable of accepting all types of digital payments, including cards, e-wallets, and QR.

PayMaya One Lite is paperless – instead of a print-out, transaction records can be sent via text message or via e-mail to the customer immediately upon payment. This lessens the use of paper, saving resources while ensuring that records are digitally saved for reference.

Payments accepted by the PayMaya One Lite device include Visa, Mastercard, and JCB credit, debit, and prepaid card payments, as well as e-wallet accounts such as PayMaya QR. In the future, the PayMaya One Lite device will also be accepting Bancnet card payments and other emerging payment options such as WeChat Pay, Alipay, and QR PH.


Keywords: PayMaya, Philippines, payments, mobile payments, e-wallet, QR, cards, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Philippines
