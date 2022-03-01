|
News

Payflex and Merchant Capital to offer BNPL to small retailers

Wednesday 2 March 2022 13:30 CET | News

South Africa-based BNPL provider Payflex has partnered with alternative lender Merchant Capital to launch a cash advance service for South Africa’s SMEs.

The product is called FlexiAdvance, supported by Merchant Capital, and offers flexible repayments that are linked to monthly turnover and backed by technology to allow access to funding within 24 hours of application. Merchants cand achieve up to 30% higher average order values when offering BNPL as a payment option, according to the press release.

This solution will leverage Merchant’s Capital’s funding technology and the Payflex’s payment technology to bring the latter’s merchants a working capital solution. Those merchants will also have access to both Merchant Capital’s alternative lending to fund their businesses, and the existing BNPL solution to drive increased sales.


