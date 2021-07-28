|
Payfare receives Visa Ready certification

Wednesday 28 July 2021 13:31 CET | News

Canada-based instant payouts solution provider for contract workers Payfare has been granted a Visa Ready certification through the Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers Program.

The Visa Ready Fintech Enablement Program provides partners like Payfare with access to Visa's partner network through go-to-market support to uncover new markets and newly launched Visa products and solutions. Payfare already powers digital payments for on-demand platforms. 

Payfare is a financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial security and inclusion for their workforce.


Keywords: Visa, payout, instant payments, gig economy
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Canada
