Paydoo, Tribe Payments partner to provide processing, gateway, and POS services

Thursday 15 April 2021 15:03 CET | News

Latvia-based digital payments provider Paydoo has partnered with UK-based technology company Tribe Payments to provide processing, gateway, and POS services across the UK and Europe.

Under Tribe’s acquirer processing programme, Paydoo will gain access to the latest technology to manage their merchants’ success and support ongoing growth. The payment processing element of the partnership is already live, with gateway, POS and SoftPOS services all set to follow over the next few months; helping Paydoo to deliver a full range of flexible acquiring solutions to support merchants who want to innovate and grow.

Paydoo is an authorised and registered Electronic Money Institution, with its license passported across 31 European Union member states. Paydoo provides Visa and Mastercard card acquiring services in card-not-present and card-present environments.

Tribe Payments provides modular technology to banks, fintechs, and acquirers. Tribe’s core platform, ISAAC, supports issuer and acquirer processing and offers a range of API-led services, including a proprietary 3-D Secure solution, data insights, and fraud and risk monitoring.


