News

PayBy launches mobile payment services in the UAE

Tuesday 31 March 2020 12:05 CET | News

Abu Dhabi Bank has partnered with UAE-based fintech PayBy to offer a payment solution allowing consumers to make contactless and cashless payments.

The new payment solution will also enable its users to pay for deliveries on arrival, order goods and services online, transfer and receive money instantly, and share cash gifts with family and friends, all via smartphone

PayBy also offers point of sale (POS) solutions for every type of business in the UAE, from small merchants to large stores that serve thousands of customers daily. These solutions will support local businesses and help them reach a wider consumer base immediately.


Keywords: PayBy, Abu Dhabi Bank, United Arab Emirates, payments service provider, fintech, payments, online payments, cashless, contactless payments, online delivery, MENA
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
