PayBright, Fizz partner to offer customers BNPL option

Tuesday 20 July 2021 13:44 CET | News

Canada-based provider of instalment payment plans PayBright, has partnered with Fizz, a new kind of mobile and home internet service provider launched in 2018.

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, Quebec and Ottawa residents signing up for Fizz's phone offer on fizz.ca have the option to pay over time in easy instalments over 12, 18, 24 or 36 months, with select plans starting at 0% interest.

Fizz joins a growing list of providers offering PayBright's Buy Now, Pay Later option at checkout. To date, more than 9,000 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or Pay Monthly plans to consumers shopping in the technology, electronics, home goods, fashion, and sporting goods industries.

PayBright was the first integrated instalment payment solution for ecommerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Besides, unlike other instalment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. 


Keywords: partnership, BNPL, instalment payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Canada
