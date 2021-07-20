PayBright, Fizz partner to offer customers BNPL option

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, Quebec and Ottawa residents signing up for Fizz's phone offer on fizz.ca have the option to pay over time in easy instalments over 12, 18, 24 or 36 months, with select plans starting at 0% interest.
Fizz joins a growing list of providers offering PayBright's Buy Now, Pay Later option at checkout. To date, more than 9,000 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or Pay Monthly plans to consumers shopping in the technology, electronics, home goods, fashion, and sporting goods industries.
PayBright was the first integrated instalment payment solution for ecommerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Besides, unlike other instalment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions