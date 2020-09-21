|
PayBright, Beautycounter partner to offer clean beauty to more shoppers in Canada

Monday 21 September 2020 13:38 CET | News

Canada-based instalment payments company PayBright has partnered with Beautycounter.

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, Canadian makeup and skincare enthusiasts shopping on Beautycounter's Canadian website are enabled to purchase their preferred clean beauty and personal care products by paying later in four bi-weekly, interest-free instalments. 

Moreover, PayBright's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' plans continue to grow in popularity among Canadians. According to a recent Global News report, instalment payment providers like PayBright are attractive among consumers, as they can be a 'cheaper alternative to traditional credit card purchases'.

Furthermore, Beautycounter is among many Canadian retailers who have added this popular payment option in 2020, a proactive response to the increased consumer demand for PayBright's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option. To date, more than 6,500 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or monthly plans to consumers shopping in the beauty, fashion, electronics, healthcare, home goods, and other industries.

PayBright was the first integrated instalment payment solution for ecommerce sales in Canada. It also offers instalment payments in-store, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other instalment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.


