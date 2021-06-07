|
News

PayAlly partners Banking Circle to boost its multi-currency B2B cross-border payments services

Monday 7 June 2021 13:32 CET | News

PayAlly, a UK-based payments ecosystem provider, has announced a partnership with Banking Circle to boost its multi-currency B2B cross-border payments services.

The new partnership gives PayAlly access to a wider choice of payment rails through the Banking Circle banking network, thereby boosting the speed and reducing the cost of international payments for its ecommerce customers.

With the aim of halving the cost of acquiring and payments for ecommerce SMEs, PayAlly delivers accounts, payments, prepaid cards, Foreign Exchange, and factoring, alongside value-added solutions, including a supply chain Customer Management System, accounting, and e-invoicing.

PayAlly serves over 1,000 corporate clients around the world and is now using Banking Circle to manage the cross-border payments and FX requirements of these clients. Banking Circle enables local B2B payments and collections across borders, and eliminates the need for a physical presence or a relationship with a correspondent bank in that region.


