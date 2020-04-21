PAX announces a flexible commercial model for its unattended terminals

PAX EMEA region has taken the decision to lower the cost entry-point for merchants who wish to focus more on self-checkout payment solutions. The Android IM30 comes in 3 orderable comms configurations (Ethernet-only, additionally with WiFi & Bluetooth, and a full connectivity suite including 4G) and pricing now includes key accessories such as MDB, USB and power cables, as well as external 4G antenna).
The IM20 and IM30 support multiple payment options, such as contactless, Chip & PIN, magnetic stripe, mobile wallets and QR code payments. The IM30 is an advanced version of IM20, as it runs on PayDroid, the payment industry’s Android-based operating system, which allows business-boosting apps to be downloaded directly into the device through PAXSTORE.
The terminal can be connected to other services through facial ID to deliver a secure payment experience, without having any staff present at the point of sale.
