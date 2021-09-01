Papaya Global raises USD 250 mln

The latest funding triples its valuation to USD 3.7 billion, six months after securing USD 100 million in a Series C funding. Besides Insight Partners and new investor Tiger Global, Bessemer Ventures, IVP, Alkeon Capital, Workday Ventures, Access Industries, and Group 11 participated as well.
Papaya offers an automated, cloud-based SaaS platform that provides a solution from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments that meet privacy standards and security regulations (GDPR, ISO, SOC). Papaya says its services are used in over 140 countries. It has teams in Israel, Austarlia, Ukraine, the US, and the UK.
