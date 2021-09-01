|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Papaya Global raises USD 250 mln

Monday 13 September 2021 13:48 CET | News

Israel-based payment service provider Papaya Global has secured USD 250 million in Series D round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global.

The latest funding triples its valuation to USD 3.7 billion, six months after securing USD 100 million in a Series C funding. Besides Insight Partners and new investor Tiger Global, Bessemer Ventures, IVP, Alkeon Capital, Workday Ventures, Access Industries, and Group 11 participated as well.

Papaya offers an automated, cloud-based SaaS platform that provides a solution from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments that meet privacy standards and security regulations (GDPR, ISO, SOC). Papaya says its services are used in over 140 countries. It has teams in Israel, Austarlia, Ukraine, the US, and the UK.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, SaaS, cloud
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Israel
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like